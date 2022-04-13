Energi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $481,456.00 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $38.17 million and approximately $481,456.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001781 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00196923 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00041301 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00392151 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00051691 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 51,866,997 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.