ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Up 543.8% in March

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 864,000 shares, a growth of 543.8% from the March 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 308.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSF opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

About ENN Energy (Get Rating)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.