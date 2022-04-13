ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Up 543.8% in March

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 864,000 shares, a growth of 543.8% from the March 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 308.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSF opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31.
About ENN Energy
