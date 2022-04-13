Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.64. Ennis shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 66,997 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $480.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ennis by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ennis by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 98,649 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ennis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ennis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Ennis by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ennis (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

