Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up to $11.39

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $11.96. Enovix shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 3,254 shares traded.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enovix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44). On average, analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, Director J Daniel Mccranie purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Enovix by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

