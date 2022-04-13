Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$3.25. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.

ESI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.20 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.18.

ESI stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.47. 1,013,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,346. The stock has a market capitalization of C$724.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.64.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88. Also, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

