Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 558,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,825 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $62,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

ETR opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.11 and its 200-day moving average is $107.90. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $124.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

In other news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

