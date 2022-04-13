Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,911 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 183,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EFSC traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,746. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

