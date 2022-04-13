Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target Cut to SEK 200

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 210 to SEK 200 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DNB Markets raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

