Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target Cut to SEK 200

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 210 to SEK 200 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DNB Markets raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76.

About Epiroc AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.