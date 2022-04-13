EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor Pickering

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE EQT opened at $40.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. EQT has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $40.69.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EQT will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in EQT by 1,602.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

