Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

BSM opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

