Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Simulations Plus, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simulations Plus in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of SLP opened at $51.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65 and a beta of 0.26. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,517 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 695,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 219,631 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Simulations Plus by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 135,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,827 in the last ninety days. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.