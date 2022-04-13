Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.09. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 278,817 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. specializes in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of ophthalmic diagnostic imaging and surgical products. Its specializes in A-Scans, B-Scans, UBM, Pachymeters, Color or Flourescein Angiography Digital Imaging Systems, Ispan Intraocular Gases, Surgical Packs, Viscous Fluid Transfer Systems, and AXIS Image Management.

