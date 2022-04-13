Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.09. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 278,817 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.
About Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Escalon Medical (ESMC)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.