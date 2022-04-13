Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Position Lifted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

EPRT stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,308. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.40%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

