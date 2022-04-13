Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.42

Shares of Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLRAF. Zacks Investment Research raised Essentra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Essentra from GBX 360 ($4.69) to GBX 370 ($4.82) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

