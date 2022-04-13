ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Shares Up 0.8%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. 20 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05.

