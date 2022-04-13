Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Shares Down 1.1%

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.18. 186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59.

Get Euclid Capital Growth ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EUCG. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Euclid Capital Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euclid Capital Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euclid Capital Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.