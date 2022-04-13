Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

EPM stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.18 million, a PE ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -363.60%.

In other Evolution Petroleum news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $26,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 341,153 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 769.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 169,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

