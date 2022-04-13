Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Shares Up 0.8%

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIFZF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

