Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Rating) rose 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 687,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 719% from the average daily volume of 83,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11.

Get Fancamp Exploration alerts:

About Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold; rare earth, strategic, and base metals; chromium; titanium; iron; and silica. It has mineral properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fancamp Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fancamp Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.