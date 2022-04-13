Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
FANH stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.54.
Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
