Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

FANH stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fanhua by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fanhua by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fanhua by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fanhua by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fanhua by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

