Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.06

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 939779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $639.36 million, a PE ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Company Profile (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

