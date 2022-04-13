Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Fastenal has a payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Fastenal stock opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,586,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,603,000 after buying an additional 82,615 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 568.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $2,402,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,619,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fastenal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,019,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

