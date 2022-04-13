Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Trading 5% Higher

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 483,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FATH shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:FATH)
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, and sheet metal fabrication, as well as urethane casting, model assembly and finishing, engineering and design support, and quality inspection services for the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors.
