Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Trading 5% Higher

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 483,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FATH shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, and sheet metal fabrication, as well as urethane casting, model assembly and finishing, engineering and design support, and quality inspection services for the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors.

