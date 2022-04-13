FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 756 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,964 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,099,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,090,000 after purchasing an additional 961,471 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,024,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,884,000 after purchasing an additional 479,533 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,675,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,258,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $68.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

In related news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,344. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

