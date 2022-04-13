FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 117,695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after acquiring an additional 134,778 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Shares of CBSH opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.01. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $77.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.