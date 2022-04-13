FDx Advisors Inc. Has $260,000 Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 108,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,378,433 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $22,090,452.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

