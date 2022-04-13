FDx Advisors Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,232,000 after acquiring an additional 723,733 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,443,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,445,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $260.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.15 and a 12-month high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.