FDx Advisors Inc. Has $308,000 Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PD opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $2,295,687.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $790,587.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,238 shares of company stock worth $7,618,598 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PagerDuty Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.