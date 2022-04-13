FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

