FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,896 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,738 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

