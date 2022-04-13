FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 745 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STOR opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.23.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

