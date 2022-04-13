FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,518,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,717,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after acquiring an additional 456,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,438,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $168,371,000 after acquiring an additional 141,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Raymond James reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $117.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $122.01.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,825 shares of company stock worth $5,012,666 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

