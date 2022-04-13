Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 13,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 192,015 shares.The stock last traded at $129.42 and had previously closed at $125.93.

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($201.98) to £140 ($182.43) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,092.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter worth $38,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

