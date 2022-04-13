Fermata Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 375 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $202,327,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,611,000 after acquiring an additional 338,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,500,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.96 on Wednesday, reaching $586.32. 11,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $362.55 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.86.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

