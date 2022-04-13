Fermata Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 7.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Tower by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($320.65) to €284.00 ($308.70) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

NYSE AMT opened at $257.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.06%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

