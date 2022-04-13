Fermata Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $260.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.12. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.69 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

