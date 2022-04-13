Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $261,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 109.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period.
NASDAQ SKYY opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.59. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $119.99.
