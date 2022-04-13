Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,506 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.36.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $137.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.05. The firm has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

