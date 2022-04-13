Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 34 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,760,000 after buying an additional 176,629 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after acquiring an additional 150,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,024.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.50.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $720.21 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $746.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $842.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

