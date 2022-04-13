Fidelity Special Values’ (GPE) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPEGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 625 ($8.14) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GPE. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.12) target price on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

LON GPE opened at GBX 712 ($9.28) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.15. Fidelity Special Values has a 1 year low of GBX 608 ($7.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 748 ($9.75).

Fidelity Special Values Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

