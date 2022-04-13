Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 900 ($11.73) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 780 ($10.16). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.12) price target on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.14) price target on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:GPE opened at GBX 711 ($9.27) on Wednesday. Fidelity Special Values has a 1-year low of GBX 608 ($7.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 748 ($9.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 120.51.

