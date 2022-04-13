Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Albany International were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Albany International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.33. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

About Albany International (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.