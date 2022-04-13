Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,598 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Hexcel by 44.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.38 and a beta of 1.27. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.99.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HXL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.64.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

