Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

NYSE OGN opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.