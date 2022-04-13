Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of ZTO opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.07. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.