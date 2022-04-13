Fifth Third Bancorp Has $672,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 183,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 403.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after buying an additional 411,776 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADM opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $96.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.