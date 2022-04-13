Fifth Third Bancorp Has $698,000 Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

NXRT opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.31, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.88. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

