Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 3,224 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

