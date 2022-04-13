Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Celanese by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 124,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,937,000 after buying an additional 28,968 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE CE opened at $143.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.