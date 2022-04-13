Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $144.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.88 and a 200 day moving average of $145.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.92 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.